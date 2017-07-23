Woman stabs boyfriend to death in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, apartment, NYPD says

A man was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend inside her Brooklyn apartment early Sunday, police said.
Officers who arrived at the Roosevelt Houses on Pulaski Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 3:30 a.m. discovered 33-year-old Ramel Patterson with stab wounds to his neck and arm, cops said. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital Center where he died of his injuries.
Patterson’s girlfriend, 31-year-old Octavia Elliot, was taken into custody at the scene, according to police. She’s charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.
After the deadly stabbing, Elliot threw the bloody knife out of the apartment window, but police later found it, according to a police source.
Elliot has a violent past that includes 10 prior arrests, the source said.
In 2013, she allegedly stabbed the father of her child in the hand, face and back with a screwdriver, the source said. She was also arrested in 2007 for allegedly hitting a man over the head with a liquor bottle when the pair got into an argument.
With Alison Fox