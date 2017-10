A woman stole a dog from a fenced in front yard in Queens, police said Wednesday.

The 2-year-old white Shih Tzu was in the yard outside a home on 37th Avenue, near 97th Street, in North Corona, when the woman snatched the pet at about 8:20 a.m. on Friday, according to police.

The woman was caught on surveillance video walking away with the dog. She fled east on 37th Avenue, cops said.