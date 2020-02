The man strangled her until she lost consciousness, police said.

Police are looking for a man who followed a 27-year-old woman into the bathroom of a Manhattan bar and strangled her until she lost consciousness last month, the NYPD said.

The attack happened at Blue Ruin on Ninth Avenue, near West 40th Street, in Hell’s Kitchen at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, cops said.

The woman received medical treatment at a later date, according to police.

Surveillance images of the suspect were released by the NYPD on Tuesday.