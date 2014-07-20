Woman struck by Range Rover in Brooklyn in critical condition

A 60-year-old Brooklyn woman is in critical condition after a Range Rover struck her Sunday while she crossed Graham Avenue …

A 60-year-old Brooklyn woman is in critical condition after a Range Rover struck her Sunday while she crossed Graham Avenue in Bushwick, the NYPD said.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center with severe trauma to her body. Police said she was walking west and crossed Graham Avenue against the light to Moore Street when a 2010 Range Rover driving south hit her shortly before 2 p.m. The driver, a 24-year-old Brooklyn woman, stayed on the scene and no criminality is expected, the NYPD said.