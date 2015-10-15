Woman throws 6-month-old baby out of Bronx window to her death

The infant was killed after being tossed from sixth-floor window.

A woman threw her 6-month-old baby girl out of a Bronx apartment window to her death on Thursday, police said, the second such incident in as many months.

The 27-year-old mother tossed the child out of the sixth floor window of a Tiebout Avenue apartment in Fordham Heights at about 1:50 p.m., police said.

There were three other children in the apartment at the time: ages 10, 8 and 4.

The baby was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, where she died.

The woman was taken into custody and charges were pending Thursday. It was not immediately clear why she threw the baby out of the window.

Last month, 33-year-old Jennifer Berry was charged with throwing her infant daughter out of a seventh floor window, about a mile away from the most recent incident. The infant, called Jane Doe, still had her umbilical cord attached and was found in the back of the building.