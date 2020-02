Manhattan woman falls to her death urinating between subway cars

The 20-year-old Manhattan woman was killed by a No. 4 train.

A Manhattan woman fell to her death over the weekend as she was urinating between subway cars, according to the police and the MTA.

The 20-year-old tumbled onto the tracks on Saturday and was killed by a downtown No. 4 train at the Grand Central-42nd Street station at about 2:30 a.m., an MTA spokesperson said.

The train was leaving the station when she slipped and fell, a police official said.

The woman’s name was withheld by amNewYork¬†pending family notification. No criminality was suspected so far in the investigation, and her death is believed to be an accident.