Manhattan woman falls to her death urinating between subway cars

The 20-year-old Manhattan woman was killed by a No. 4 train.

A Manhattan woman fell to her death over the weekend as she was urinating between subway cars, according to the police and the MTA.

The 20-year-old tumbled onto the tracks on Saturday and was killed by a downtown No. 4 train at the Grand Central-42nd Street station at about 2:30 a.m., an MTA spokesperson said.

The train was leaving the station when she slipped and fell, a police official said.

The woman’s name was withheld by amNewYork pending family notification. No criminality was suspected so far in the investigation, and her death is believed to be an accident.