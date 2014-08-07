Woman chases thief down via bank mobile app, holds him for police

She chased the thief and fought with him.

A 25-year-old woman used her Chase mobile app to find the man who allegedly stole her wallet and held him for authorities to arrive, police said Thursday.

The woman was having lunch at a Wendy’s on 14th Street when she accidentally left the wallet on the condiments counter last month, police said.

She sat down to eat and then realized it was missing at about 3:50 p.m. on July 17.

The woman immediately whipped out her cellphone and loaded the bank’s app to look for recent purchases. There were two: a liquor store and Journey’s, a nearby shoe store, police said.

The woman booked it to the shoe store where she allegedly found Cory White, 34, walking out of the store.

White allegedly let go of the wallet and dropped the credit card on the floor, police said, before running into a subway station.

But the feisty woman didn’t give up. She chased White into the station and fought with him to stop him from getting on a train, police said.

White, from Brooklyn, allegedly elbowed her in the face, but she held on and kept him there until police arrived at 4:10 p.m.

White was charged with second-degree robbery and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said. When he was arrested, police said he allegedly had her MetroCard and $93.

White couldn’t be reached for comment.