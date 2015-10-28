Woman who tried to bribe cop with money and sex — then accused him of groping her — convicted in Queens

She accused the cop of sexually abusing her after he refused the bribes.

A woman has been convicted of offering sexual favors and a $700 bribe to an NYPD officer investigating a report of domestic violence at her Woodside home, while an order of protection taken out by her husband was still in effect, the Queens district attorney announced Tuesday.

Luander Stephans, 32, of 86th Avenue in Woodside, who was arrested Oct. 16, 2014, was convicted of third-degree bribery and falsely reporting an incident, according to the district attorney’s office.

After the officer rebuffed Stephans offer of sex and money to drop the charges against her in the 2014 incident, Stephans accused the officer of sexually abusing her in a darkened room inside the precinct house. Those accusations resulted in a lengthy NYPD investigation, which determined the defendant’s charges to be unfounded.

Stephans, who faces up to seven years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced in Queens Supreme Court on Nov. 23.