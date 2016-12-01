Woman with baby in Central Park robbed by girl, two men, NYPD says

The robbery happened in Central Park near West 86th Street at about 12:30 p.m., cops said.

A woman was robbed inside Central Park in broad daylight on Nov. 30, 2016, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: TV Land

A teen girl and two men were arrested and charged on Wednesday for robbing a woman walking in Central Park with her baby in a stroller, police said.

The woman, in her 20s, was walking in the park near West 86th Street at about 12:30 p.m. when the suspects followed her, before coming up behind her and pushing her. They grabbed her bag and took off, police said.

But the woman was able to give cops a description of her assailants.

Two of the suspects — a 14-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man — were captured near the corner of 85th Street and Columbus Avenue, police said.

The third suspect, another 19-year-old man, was seen running into a building on West 83rd Street, near Broadway. Police chased him onto the roof and cuffed him there.

The woman and the child were not injured, police said.

All three suspects were charged with robbery and one of the men was also charged with resisting arrest, police said.