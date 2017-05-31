Women at Manhattan ATM threatened with acid, robbed, NYPD says

In both cases, the robber threatened to throw acid on the woman if she didn’t give him $1,000, police said.

A robber threatened to throw acid on a woman at an Upper East Side ATM Monday afternoon, weeks after he made the same threat to another woman at the same bank, police said.

The 36-year-old woman was withdrawing cash at a Citibank ATM at 1266 First Ave. at about 1:35 p.m., police said.

A man, wearing a gray hoodie, a black jacket and sunglasses, came up to her, demanding $1,000 or he would “splash” her with acid, police said. The man displayed a bottle with an unknown liquid inside.

The woman gave the robber $500, and he fled south on First Avenue, according to police.

Less than three weeks before, at about 5:30 p.m. on May 12, 2017, the man threatened a 22-year-old woman at the same location, cops said.

Wearing a gray hooded sweater and jeans, he told her he would throw acid in her face if she didn’t give him $1,000. The woman complied and the robber made away with the cash, police said.

Neither woman was injured.

Police released surveillance footage of the robber Tuesday night.