Women at Manhattan ATM threatened with acid, robbed, NYPD says

Nicole Brown
May 31, 2017
In both cases, the robber threatened to throw acid on the woman if she didn’t give him $1,000, police said.

A robber threatened to throw acid on a woman at an Upper East Side ATM Monday afternoon, weeks after he made the same threat to another woman at the same bank, police said.

The 36-year-old woman was withdrawing cash at a Citibank ATM at 1266 First Ave. at about 1:35 p.m., police said.

A man, wearing a gray hoodie, a black jacket and sunglasses, came up to her, demanding $1,000 or he would “splash” her with acid, police said. The man displayed a bottle with an unknown liquid inside.

The woman gave the robber $500, and he fled south on First Avenue, according to police.

Less than three weeks before, at about 5:30 p.m. on May 12, 2017, the man threatened a 22-year-old woman at the same location, cops said.

Wearing a gray hooded sweater and jeans, he told her he would throw acid in her face if she didn’t give him $1,000. The woman complied and the robber made away with the cash, police said.

Neither woman was injured.

Police released surveillance footage of the robber Tuesday night.

