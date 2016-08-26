Women’s Equality Day: NYC to catalog activists for 2020 suffrage centennial

New York City is seeking women activists to highlight in its online catalog with the goal of reaching 20,000 people before the national women’s suffrage centennial in 2020. Above, protesters march down Fifth Avenue on Aug. 26, 1970, as part of a nationwide Strike for Equality Day. Photo Credit: Black Paw Photo

The city’s Department of Records and Information has launched an initiative to gather the stories of 20,000 women activists by the 2020 national women’s suffrage centennial.

The crowd-sourcing effort, announced Friday in honor of Women’s Equality Day, aims to highlight women who have fought for suffrage, equal pay and a myriad of other causes.

“In this catalog, women of all ages can find inspiration from women with few resources or little backing who made enormous contributions to creating a more just world,” the city’s first lady Chirlane McCray said in a statement on Friday. “To have this information available and easily accessible will provide a priceless and necessary spark to the imaginations of many young women citywide and beyond.”

Anyone can submit an entry to be added to the catalog by visiting WomensActivism.nyc. All you need to get started is the name of a woman who inspires you.