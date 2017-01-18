Women’s March on Washington: Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde, more celebrities to attend

They’ve talked the talk, now they’re walking the walk.

They’ve talked the talk, now they’re walking the walk. An increasing number of Hollywood stars have publicly signed up for the Women’s March on Washington Saturday.

Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer and America Ferrara are just a few big names who have published on Instagram intentions to march. “Because women’s rights are human rights,” Schumer recently posted, adding “There are many reasons I’m marching. This is a big one.” From Uzo Aduba: “Unity. Protection. Power. Progress. WOMEN RISE UP.”

Other celebrities said to be marching include Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, Zendaya, and Jessica Chastain.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend the D.C. march. A New York march is also being organized.