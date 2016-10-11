Wonder Woman to be named honorary UN Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls

The honor will launch the UN’s global campaign to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Wonder Woman has been a positive influence for young girls and women for decades, and now the United Nations is honoring the comic book superhero with an award to prove it.

On Oct. 21, Wonder Woman will be designated the Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls, the UN announced Tuesday.

The honor is being bestowed upon the crime fighter as DC Entertainment celebrates the 75th anniversary of Wonder Woman’s debut.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, DC Entertainment President Diane Nelson and other “surprise guests” will be on hand for the ceremony, which will also kick off the UN’s new global campaign to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.