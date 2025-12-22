More than a shoe: WOODstack’s Blood, Sweat & Tears night in Brooklyn

“Blood, Sweat & Tears” defined the night and resonated far beyond sneakers.

WOODstack and Adidas launched the Blood, Sweat & Tears Adistar Control 5 and hosted an event that highlighted the true grit, hustle, and community behind WOODstack’s rise.

WOODstack started in Brooklyn as a single, family-run storefront and grew into a multi-location retailer that supports community, culture, and New York’s next generation of entrepreneurs. WOODstack builds on principles of hard work, family legacy, and service, and serves as a trusted destination for emerging talent, local creators, and New Yorkers who seek authenticity. The brand’s mission goes beyond retail—WOODstack invests in the individuals and stories that define the city and honors the entrepreneurial drive that powers New York.

“Blood, sweat, and tears represent everyone,” said Andy Friedman, the chief brand officer for Woodstack stores, “everyone is going through something… and if this shoe allows someone to meet someone and express themselves… then that’s what we’re looking for, it’s community.”

Community favorites like Michael’s of Brooklyn, The OMA Shop, Aunts ET Uncle, and Bodega City judged a pitch competition during the event, awarding a 5K small business grant to the winner. Kings Build Kings, founded by Anthony Thompson, stood out among the contestants and creates empowering spaces across New York City for young black men.

“We believe in the idea, the work that’s already been put in, and we believe in the necessity of the work Anthony is doing in the community. To be able to help amplify it and keep it going is an honor,” said Mike and Nicole Nicholas of Aunts ET Uncle. “Everyone getting oxtail,” Thompson joked when he won the grant.“Everything goes back into the community—it goes into therapy, programs, and high-quality facilitators.”

“We wanted people from our community to talk to each other, pitch to each other, and learn from each other, and Adidas gave us an opportunity to do that,” Friedman told amNewYork. WOODstack aims to make a tangible impact on the community, beyond just providing products.

To keep up with the night’s winner, all updates can be found on Instagram, @kingsbuildkingsny.

To purchase a pair of the adidas x WOODstack “Blood, Sweat & Tears” Adistar Control 5, which is built for the people who power the city, they can be exclusively found at all WOODstack locations and woodstack.com.