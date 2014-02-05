Woody Allen may respond to his daughter’s allegation of sexual abuse

The New York Times may publish a response from Woody Allen addressing allegations of sex abuse at his hands detailed …

The New York Times may publish a response from Woody Allen addressing allegations of sex abuse at his hands detailed by his adopted daughter, Dylan, that were published in a blog for the paper on Feb. 1.

“They asked and we said, ‘Yes, send it in,'” said Times Editorial Page Editor Andrew Rosenthal, according to a piece yesterday by NYT Public Editor Margaret Sullivan.

Rosenthal indicated to Sullivan that an Allen rebuttal might appear within the next few days.

In a People magazine piece published yesterday, Moses Farrow, who is estranged from Dylan and their mother, Mia Farrow, defended his father.

“Of course Woody did not molest my sister … I don’t know if my sister really believes she was molested or is trying to please her mother,” said Moses, who is now a family therapist.

Dylan called her brother’s comments “a betrayal to me and my whole family” and insisted that her mother never coached her and that “my memories are mine.”

When Dylan told Farrow what Allen had done to her, she said, “she was hoping against hope that I had made it up. In one of the most heartbreaking conversations I have ever had, she sat me down and asked me if I was telling the truth. She said that dad said he didn’t do anything and I said, ‘He’s lying.'”