Worker at Harlem deli stabs two customers, one fatally: NYPD

A worker at a Harlem deli stabbed two customers during a dispute Tuesday night, killing one of them, police said.

The victims, two men—one aged 25 and the other 29, got into an argument with the workers at the 94 St. Nicholas Deli, located at Saint Nicholas Place near W. 155th St., after they were allegedly attempting to shoplift at around 9:45 p.m.

The dispute escalated and one of the workers pulled out a knife and stabbed both of the men. The men were transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem where the 25-year-old was pronounced dead. The 29-year-old has been listed in stable condition.

Police recovered a knife at the scene and took a 34-year-old man into custody, with charges pending.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.