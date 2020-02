The facility is located in Sheepshead Bay.

A worker at a wastewater treatment plant in Brooklyn died after he fell into a treatment tank Wednesday afternoon, fire and police officials said.

Michael Buffamante, of Hawthorne, New York, had fallen into the tank inside the facility at 2602 Knapp St. in Sheepshead Bay shortly before 12:35 p.m., according to police.

Buffamante, 31, was removed from the tank and taken to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

There is no word yet on what preceded Buffamante’s fall.