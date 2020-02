The worker appeared to have sustained a leg injury, an official said.

A worker was injured while working underground on the Second Avenue subway construction yesterday, near 83rd Street, said an FDNY spokesman.

The worker, who was not identified, hurt their leg just before 3:30 p.m., the spokesman said, and was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center in serious, but stable condition. The crew was 10 stories below ground at the time.

(Alison Fox)