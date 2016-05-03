World Science Festival headed to NYC in June

The festival will be held from June 1 through June 5.

The 2016 World Science Festival begins with a big bang June 1, exploding into 50 different events at dozens of locations throughout NYC for five days.

The festival, which began in 2008, offers an array of offerings from all branches of science, from stargazing in Brooklyn Bridge Park with astronaut Anna Fisher to “Awakening the Mind: A Celebration of the Life and Work of Oliver Sacks,” the neurologist who ensorcelled readers worldwide with books such as “Awakenings,” and “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat.”

“Mind Melds and Brain Beams: The Dawn of Brain to Brain Communication” explores the technology that permits direct brain communication and ethical implications.

Some programs are already sold out but others are free: The Great Fish Count, for example, allows participants in 15 locations throughout the city from Lemon Creek in Staten Island to the shores of Fort Washington Park to work with ecologists and biologists catching, counting and releasing the fish in their local waterways.

Tickets for admission-only events can be obtained at www.worldsciencefestival.com/tickets or by calling the NYU Skirball Center Box Office at 888-611-8183. The box office is open Monday through Saturday (9am to 9pm) and Sunday (9am to 8pm).