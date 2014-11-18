World Trade Center scores another tenant

One World Trade Center has landed another tenant.

xAd, a mobile advertising company, has signed a 10-year lease for space on the 60th floor of the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, it was announced yesterday. The company, which is currently located in Kips Bay, will add to the eclectic businesses that have moved to the tower, according to Jonathan Durst, president of The Durst Organization, which secured the deal.

“There is no property in the world that compares with this building. Demand for space at One World Trade Center continues to grow,” he said in a statement.

Condé Nast, the anchor tenant of the World Trade Center, moved into itits new offices two weeks ago. About 63% of the building is leased and other companies have signed deals include the digital gaming company High 5 Games, C12 Capital Management, Incandescent Technologies, a management consultant, Cushman & Wakefield, and the federal government.

xAd will move to the building next year.