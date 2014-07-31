Wozniacki to run NYC Marathon in November

Former world No. 1 tennis player Caroline Wozniacki will run in November’s New York City Marathon, she tweeted Thursday. “Excited …

“Excited to get my New York on as a first time marathoner,” she tweeted about the 26.2 mile race.

“It’s on! No turning back now!! Getting ready to run,” she said.

Wozniacki, 24, has won 22 WTA singles titles, spending a total of 67 weeks atop the rankings since joining the tour in 2005.

She is expected to compete at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 25, in search of her first Grand Slam title.