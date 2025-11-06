Learn how to make money last a lifetime at WTF! (What the Financial!) event this weekend

Get financially prepared at WTF! (What the Financial!): A Financial Empowerment Roadmap.

“WTF! (What the Financial!): A Financial Empowerment Roadmap,” returns to NYC this weekend. The event is a comprehensive forum presented by Schneps Media and AARP New York that’s designed to help people make their money last a lifetime.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the New York City Bar on West 44th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Admission is free with registration.

Created for individuals at every stage of their financial journey, the forum will provide practical advice, tools, and strategies to help manage money effectively both before and during retirement. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in 15-minute one-on-one sessions with financial experts, gaining foundational guidance to ensure their golden years truly shine. Space is limited!

Throughout the day, guests can attend breakout sessions covering topics such as financial planning, Social Security benefits, Medicare, wills and estates, and protecting yourself against frauds and scams.

The program features a keynote address from author and one of 100 Certified Financial Therapists (CFT), Erika Wasserman.

“I’m honored to be the keynote for AARP’s What the Financial event. The truth is, avoiding money conversations costs more than having them. From college planning to retirement, we’ll turn financial stress into financial strength, one honest talk at a time,” said Wasserman.

The forum will also serve as a resource fair, offering tools and information to help attendees achieve their financial goals. One-on-one financial counseling sessions will be provided through the Financial Planning Association (FPA) of Metro New York, giving individuals the opportunity to meet with a financial planner for a focused 15-minute conversation.

“Planning today will help you to secure and enjoy your tomorrow,” said Scott Kahan, Principal and Senior Financial Planner at FPA of Metro New York, who will also lead a seminar during the event.

Anyone looking to boost their financial literacy or get expert advice on managing money is encouraged to attend. Space is limited, register today!

“We’re thrilled to be back at What the Financial! as a sponsor,” said Beth Finkel, AARP New York State Director. “Financial security is even more vital these days knowing that many New Yorkers are not only worried about their future, they’re working way beyond traditional retirement years to make ends meet. According to a 2025 Center for an Urban Future study, New York City saw a 66% increase over the last decade in older adult employment.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and guidance from trusted experts.

Join Schneps Media and AARP New York for “WTF! (What the Financial!): A Financial Empowerment Roadmap” and learn ways to secure your financial future.

Register here!

New York City Bar

Saturday, November 8, 2025

9am-1:30PM

42 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036