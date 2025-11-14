WWE superstar R-Truth talks one night only concert in NYC, overcoming adversity

WWE superstar R-Truth, also known by his real name Ron Killings, is trading in the ring for the stage in a special, one-off musical performance in the Big Apple this month.

Truth will be taking the microphone at the SOBS music venue in Soho on Nov. 16 for what he promises will be a historic event for him and his fans.

“They’re gonna be a part of history being made. It’s the first time ever, so you can be a part of history. We are making history each and every day and leaving behind a legacy,” Truth said.

For Truth, that legacy encompasses two important parts of his life, wrestling and music. For decades, Truth has brought his harmonious skill to the ring through his entrances such as “Get Rowdy” and “What’s up.” Speaking with amNewYork, Truth revealed that despite fans seeing the blend of both his loves for years, they mean more to him than some may realize.

“Wrestling saved my life. I grew up aware of wrestling and watching it, remembering the stars like Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Magnum TA, and four horsemen. I met a guy named Jack Crockett in a halfway house. Now, I’ve always came up in music because of the church, because of my family. My dad played the guitar. He sang so music was in my blood,” Truth said. “I met Jack Crockett and I hit so many adversities in life, man, in and out of jail, so many times. I was sick and tired of being sick and tired. I wanted to change. I wanted something different.”

Truth recalled that he struck up a friendship with Crockett, who recognized the struggles he overcame and the talent he possessed. Crockett would become a mentor to future WWE Star and taught him not only how to wrestle but also the skills of showmanship in the ring.

“I got bit by the bug, and I started wrestling. I started managing first, then I started wrestling. A lot of things people don’t know, I ended up wrestling in NWA Wildside, me and AJ Styles before either one of us is on TV. I would actually come out rapping, and I would do a country song after I would rap,” Truth recalled. “My music with professional wrestling. Man has been my blueprint. It’s been a blueprint for my life to be a living, walking testimony for anybody that’s had doubt, had fear, that has failed in life, that has hit any adversities, if you look at me, I’ve known worldwide.”

For Truth all those hardships and adversities have led up to the Nov. 16 concert, a moment he also credits to WWE President Nick Khan. The grappler said that years ago he gifted Khan with a CD and the now member of WWE top brass never forgot it.

“I gave him a CD that I had called Invincible years ago. We talked on the phone, and he expressed he knew how I felt about my music, and he wanted to help with that. So, this on November 16, man, is all one of Nick’s ideas, man, and one of his gifts he gave me,” Truth said. “WWE is my home and to have them support me and put the foundation behind this music event, we are making a new blueprint.”

Tickets for R-Truth/Ron Killings: One Night Only NYC are on sale now. amNewYork is also giving away tickets to the show; check amNewYork on Instagram for more details.