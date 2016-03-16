Xavier Wilson, from Yonkers, charged with crash after NYPD case in Bronx, Mt. Vernon

An NYPD vehicle in an undated photo. Photo Credit: Uli Seit

An 18-year-old man was charged yesterday with crashing his car with a 2-year-old girl inside following an NYPD-led chase.

Xavier Wilson, from Yonkers, was charged with a slew of offenses, including reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17 years old, and driving under the influence of drugs, police said.

Wilson allegedly caught the eye of police in the northern Bronx at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when they noticed his 2014 Nissan Maxima speeding west on Nereid Avenue. Police turned their car around and started following him.

When they got to the Mt. Vernon border, police said, the cops stopped, but Wilson kept going.

But shortly after, Wilson lost control, slamming into an unoccupied car on West 4th Street, between 8th and 9th avenues, police said.

A 34-year-old woman in the back seat suffered severe head trauma, and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center. She was expected to survive.

The 2-year-old girl was uninjured.

A second man was also taken into custody, but had not been charged as of Wednesday.