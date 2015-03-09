Sotheby’s to auction off old Yankee Stadium letters

Yankees fans will have the chance next month to bid for one of the team’s most iconic treasures.

Sotheby’s will auction off the 10-foot-high Yankee Stadium letters that were perched atop the old ballpark between 1976 and 2008. Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson purchased the letters after the old stadium closed and wanted to preserve them for fans.

“I see this auction as an opportunity for a new generation to own and enjoy this icon of the Yankees and of New York City,” he said in a statement.

The 13 letters will be on display at Sotheby’s offices at 1334 York Ave. on March 26, and the auction will be held on April 1.

Interested buyers need serious cash. The auction house estimates the letters value as being between $300,000 and $600,000.