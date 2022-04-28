Yankees beat Baltimore to complete the series sweep

The Yankees scored double-digit runs for the third straight game on Thursday afternoon, as the team bested the Baltimore Orioles by a 10–5 margin in the Bronx to complete their second-straight series sweep.

Righty Jameson Taillon got the start for the Bronx Bombers, and threw 4.2 innings, while giving up 7 hits and 2 runs. Taillion managed to strike out 4 Baltimore batters in his winning effort.

Meanwhile, on offense, the Yankees scored first in the 5th inning, as the team crossed the plate 4 times that inning in the high-scoring performance.

DJ LeMahieu, who played 2nd base for the Bronx Bombers, extended his hitting streak to 12 games, as he crossed the plate 3 times in the afternoon contest — first on an Anthony Rizzo single in the 5ht, then on an Aaron Donaldson single in the 7th, and finally on an Aaron Judge homer run in the 8th inning.

Judge finished with 2 hits and 4 RBIs, as he’s begun to look like his old slugging-self during the past few games.

Meanwhile, Rizzo, who homered 3 times in the team’s 12–8 victory on Tuesday, recorded 2 hits — once off a double to right field in the 1st inning off Baltimore lefty Bruce Zimmermann, then again on an RBI single to center field in the 5th inning.

Miguel Castro, the 6’ 7” righty, took over for Taillon in the 5th inning, while recording 1 out. Lefty Wandy Peralta took over after Castro, followed by Jonathan Loáisiga, Chad Green and Ron Marinaccio.

The team from Baltimore managed to make a run in the final inning while facing off against Marinaccio, but their 3 runs in the final inning was no match for the Yankees’ 10 runs earlier in the game.

The win brought the Yankees to a 13–6 record, which puts them solidly in first place in the AL East — a full game ahead of the second place Toronto Blue Jays.

The Bronx Bombers win marks the second straight sweep, coming on the heels of a 3 game shutout against the Cleveland Guardians.

The team will next face off against the Royals in Kansas City on Friday, with Nestor Cortes Jr. scheduled to get the start.