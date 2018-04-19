It seems Cassidy Slater, a 10-year-old girl in the Scranton School District in Pennsylvania whose anti-bullying video went viral on Facebook, can “count the New York Yankees” among her friends.

The Yankees, whose Triple-A affiliate is based in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posted a video Wednesday on Twitter in response to Slater along with this message: “Hey Cassidy - we saw the video you made and from all of us here at the New York Yankees, we want you to know that you are not alone. We have your back!”

The Yankees’ two-and-a-half minute video opens with CC Sabathia introducing himself on cue cards, mimicking the style of Slater’s video, and features 24 Yankees players and manager Aaron Boone with messages of support for the fourth-grader, who wrote that she has been getting bullied since she was in first grade.

Hey Cassidy - we saw the video you made and from all of us here at the New York Yankees, we want you to know that you are not alone. We have your back! https://t.co/uuRb0ghzf1 pic.twitter.com/V2EeuJ1YmW — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 18, 2018

Slater wrote that her peers “hit me, kicked me, pulled my hair, pushed me, stepped on me, spit on me . . . ..

“Kids don’t even want to go near me,” Slater wrote, ending it with a sad face. “Whenever I sit at a lunch table, the kids get up.”

In response, Aaron Hicks’ message in the Yankees’ video read: “You can sit next to us at lunch anytime!!! In fact, we are saving a seat for you at our lunch table in the clubhouse.”

The video originally was posted on Slater’s own Facebook page, but according to her mother Jenn Slater’s Facebook page, where the video was reposted, “she was threatened by the principal to remove the video or he was going to report it and he was successful.”

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jenn Slater wrote on her Facebook page that the school district contacted Facebook and got her daughter’s page shut down because she doesn’t meet the 13-year-old age requirement.