Yatyu Yam, NYPD detective in Queens, accused of taking bribes from karaoke club owners

A Queens detective was charged on Tuesday with taking bribes from club owners to warn them of impending raids and making drug arrests disappear, and getting other officers to go along with his scheme, according to court records.

Yatyu Yam, 35, worked as an officer in the 109th Precinct, which includes Flushing, and has been an officer since 2005. The charges date back to 2013.

He was charged with receiving a bribe in the second degree, receiving a reward for official misconduct in the second degree and official misconduct, according to court records.

Yam was held in lieu of $25,000 bail during his arraignment on Tuesday, and was suspended by the department. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

A lieutenant, Robert Sung, was also arrested Tuesday and charged with receiving a bribe and obstructing governmental administration, police said. Sung was suspended as well, but his role in the scheme was not immediately clear.

On one occasion in August 2014, Yam allegedly called another officer who found drugs during an inspection of one of the clubs and told him to release several people who were already in handcuffs.

In May, Yam apparently promised an officer he would help with “whatever you need” when the officer complained he was “under pressure from a deputy inspector” to inspect the karaoke clubs.

One club owner allegedly paid Yam about $2,000 per month for three years, in exchange for Yam warning him of impending inspections.

Attorney information for Yam and Sung was not immediately available.

Yam’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 22.