‘You make justice possible’: Hundreds of newly minted New York court officers sworn into service

The latest crop of court officers took the oath of office Wednesday at a ceremony in Brooklyn.

The latest class of recruits to New York’s court officer corps comes from a wide range of backgrounds and interest areas–animal rescue, mixed martial arts, acting.

But those 216 newly minted officers, who were sworn into service in a Wednesday ceremony, are going on to serve a common purpose: maintaining order and safety in New York’s state courthouses.

“The folks that are coming to our courthouses, sometimes the day that they arrive might be the worst day of their life,” Chief Administrative Judge Joseph Zayas said during remarks to the new class at a ceremony held at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn’s Starrett City section. “And I recognize that you’re not social workers…but your simple act of kindness and your friendliness and your respect can go a long way in establishing the public’s trust in our justice system.”

Court officials who took the stage for the ceremony included First Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Norman St. George, who administered the oath of office to the new class.

“Our courts simply cannot and will not operate without you,” St. George said during his remarks. “You make justice possible. You make the rule of law in our courts possible.”

The new crop of court officers joins the ranks of the more-than 4,000 court officers and 2,000 non-uniformed peace officers.

They will be assigned to courthouses around the five boroughs, in Nassau and Suffolk counties, and counties throughout the Hudson River Valley.

“Most lawyers never get to set foot in a courtroom, but you will do that every day,” Zayas said during his remarks.