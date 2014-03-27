Zac Efron punched in the face during LA brawl: TMZ

Zac Efron got into a pretty rough situation this week, reportedly getting punched in the face in Los Angeles. The …

Zac Efron got into a pretty rough situation this week, reportedly getting punched in the face in Los Angeles.

The “High School Musical” alumnus and his bodyguard were involved in a brawl in downtown L.A. early Monday morning, TMZ.com reported on Thursday.

The two reportedly had stopped on Skid Row around 12:30 a.m. after running out of gas on their way to a restaurant when they were attacked by a group of at least three men described as transients.

The bodyguard told TMZ he was stabbed in the face, stomach and chest, while Efron, 26, was punched in the mouth when he came out of the car to help fend off the attack.

Cops told the website the melee broke out after Efron threw a bottle out of the car window near the group of men while waiting for a tow truck. The men thought Efron threw it at them. No arrests were made because the incident was viewed as “mutual combat,” according to TMZ.

Efron’s rep did not respond to a request for comment by press time. Last November, the “That Awkward Moment” star sported a broken jaw after a nasty fall at his home.