Fury and dismay: Zeldin supporters in stunned disbelief after loss to Hochul

Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin supporters were left in near tears Tuesday night at the Republican’s Midtown election party as the reality of the outcome set in.

What began as vigorous joy and optimism soon descended into horrific looks of shocks and furious anger for the Zeldin faithful on Nov. 8 when it became clear Kathy Hochul had been elected the first female governor of the state.

The party was attended by the likes of Andrew Giuliani, Curtis Sliwa, and former Bronx City Council Member Rubén Díaz Sr. but even they could not hold the enthusiasm as the crowd, with eyes glued to the incoming election results, began to descend into despair.

“Something is wrong – something has to be wrong,” one male attendee repeated as the gap between the candidates widened.

Covering their faces in shock and beginning to well up with tears, the reality of the situation started to set in. Some even yelled at the televisions.

However, many more refused to accept the defeat and even frantically searched for contrasting results on their cellphones — to no avail.

Just after the clock struck midnight, Zeldin joined his would-be constituents in refusing to accept defeat — clinging to apparent hope that more votes had yet to be counted, including out of his home Suffolk County, that would close the roughly 300,000-vote gap.

“So, what’s going to happen is that over the course of these next couple of hours, you’re going to see the race continuing to get closer and closer and closer and closer. This includes by the way on Long Island, you’re going to see a massive victory coming out of Long Island which will also be closing the gap,” Zeldin told a deflated crowd.

Unfortunately for Zeldin, that gap has still yet to shrink in such a dramatic fashion to undo the projected Hochul victory. Even so, as of midday Wednesday, he has yet to concede to his rival — mimicking the defiance of former President Donald Trump, who supported Zeldin’s candidacy, and whom Zeldin supported in the 2020 election, including voting on Jan. 6, 2021 to overturn the election results in swing states Trump had lost.