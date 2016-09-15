1 train hits man at 72nd Street station, NYPD says; MTA service resumes with delays

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man was struck and killed by a northbound No. 1 train at the 72nd Street station on Broadway on the Upper West Side Thursday morning, police said.

The train hit the man around 6:45 a.m., and he was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

It is not clear yet if the man jumped or fell, but police do not suspect criminality. The investigation is ongoing, they said.

The MTA said all northbound No. 1, 2 and 3 trains were bypassing 72nd Street due to the incident. Other service changes were also in effect until around 8:30 a.m. The MTA said to expect extensive delays even as regular service resumes.