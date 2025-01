Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A person was hit by a downtown 1 train on Sept. 12, 2016, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Leslie J Garfield

A woman was struck and killed by a southbound No. 1 train at the Dyckman Street station in Inwood Monday morning, officials said.

The woman was struck around 11:45 a.m., the MTA said. FDNY said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation, the NYPD said.

There were no 1 trains running between 168th and 207th street following the incident. The MTA said regular service was restored around 1:15 p.m.