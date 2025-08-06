34th Street busway gets another go as part of larger Midtown rezoning plan

34th Street busway: The city’s plan would prioritize buses and trucks along this busy corridor while maintaining local access for drop-offs and deliveries.

NYC officials revived a Midtown busway project as part of a larger rezoning proposal on Wednesday, after City Hall allegedly suspended the plan last month.

The city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) first proposed on May 20 to convert a stretch of 34th Street into a dedicated busway, which would increase bus speeds by as much as 15% for thousands of riders each day.

A busway is different from a bus lane in that it limits private traffic, allowing for only buses, certain trucks and emergency vehicles to use the corridor. Bus lanes simply run alongside regular traffic lanes.

It is unclear why — or if — Mayor Eric Adams’ administration halted the project, but speculation stirred after Streetsblog ran an article on July 3 about the idea getting the ax.

But NYC council members were pleased when groups of City Hall officials once again greenlit the project as part of an agreement made on Aug. 6 to rezone a chunk of Midtown.

The NYC Council’s subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises, and the Committee on Land Use, approved the Midtown South Mixed-Use Plan (MSMX). The proposed busway on 34th Street will support the nearly 10,000 new homes that spark from the MSMX plan, which still needs full council approval.

Council Member Erik Bottcher, who represents the area, said the rezoning, including the busway, will tackle the housing crisis in “one of the most” transit-centered neighborhoods in the Big Apple.

“We’re tackling New York’s housing crisis head-on by unlocking over 9,500 new homes in one of the most transit-rich, high-opportunity areas of the city, helping to bring down rents not just in Midtown, but citywide,” Bottcher said. “At the same time, we’re protecting good-paying jobs, preserving the heart of our fashion industry, and reimagining Midtown South as a place where more families can live, thrive, and build lasting community.”

Although rumors circulated over the past month about the 34th Street busway getting kicked to the curb, Adams confirmed in a statement Wednesday that it will continue as planned.

“Not only will this plan deliver thousands of new homes for this central neighborhood, but it also represents a down payment on our vision of 100,000 new homes across all of Manhattan over the next decade,” the mayor said. “Furthermore, this agreement underscores our commitment to pairing housing with investments in our infrastructure — including the transformation and reconstruction of Broadway and 34th Street busway.”

DOT officials told amNewYork that the administration did not announce the busway’s suspension and reiterated that the agency will review public feedback before proceeding with the project’s implementation.

About the 34th Street busway

The proposal would deliver a busway from 3rd to 9th Avenues and prioritize buses and trucks while maintaining local access for pick-ups, drop-offs, and loading needs. About 24 bus routes use the corridor, including the M34/M34A and many express buses from other boroughs.

Like the 2019 launch of the 14th Street busway, which the DOT cited as successful, local-access vehicles would be required to turn off the 34th Street busway at specific intersections to avoid a traffic violation.

Meanwhile, public transit advocacy groups said the busway has a demand in the area.

“With a dedicated, car-free 34th Street busway, and fully pedestrianized Broadway, this plan prioritizes safe, sustainable, and accessible ways to get around making Midtown a model for people-first design,” said Ben Furnas, executive director of Transportation Alternatives. “Alongside these public realm improvements, the rezoning will deliver thousands of new homes in some of the most transit-accessible spots in the world, helping address the city’s urgent housing crisis.”

Danny Pearlstein, policy and communications director of the Riders Alliance said the “revival” of the busway is good news for Midtown commuters but more needs to be done to support public transit citywide.

“Even a belated busway is good news for 34th Street riders but New Yorkers from Brooklyn to the Bronx are still waiting on other bus improvements being blocked by City Hall,” Pearlstein said. “As a rule, faster buses for millions of people shouldn’t ride on last minute bargaining over zoning changes.”

Council Member Keith Powers said the MSMX plan will transform transit in the area.

“We are transforming Midtown South into a vibrant live-work neighborhood, alongside historic community investments in schools, transit, parks, and more,” he said. “I look forward to the full council approving this rezoning and bringing housing to Midtown.”