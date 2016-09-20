4, 5, 6 subway service returns to normal after NYPD activity at Astor Place, MTA says

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

There are service changes on the 4, 5 and 6 lines due to a person on the tracks at the Astor Place station in Manhattan on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Mark Chiusano

The 4, 5 and 6 subway lines have resumed normal service following NYPD activity at the Astor Place subway station in Manhattan, the MTA said.

The MTA initially said in a tweet at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday that the service disruptions were due to an unauthorized person on the tracks. A spokesman for the FDNY, however, said reports of a person on the tracks at Astor Place and Lafayette Street were unfounded.

Due to the incident, there were several service changes on the 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 lines. By 2:35 p.m., the MTA said service on all subway lines had returned to normal, with residual delays on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 lines.