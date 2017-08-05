4, 5, 6 trains delayed after track fire at Astor Place, officials say

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A small track fire at the Astor Place subway station caused delays on 4, 5 and 6 trains Saturday afternoon, the FDNY and MTA said.

The FDNY responded to a call about the trash fire on the tracks of the downtown station at about 2:30 p.m., a spokesman said.

As a result, southbound 4 and 5 trains were running local between 14th Street-Union Square and Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall, and northbound 4 and 5 trains were terminating at Wall Street.

Regular service was restored at about 3:30 p.m., but the MTA warned of “extensive delays.”

A video posted to Twitter shows the flames on the southbound express tracks.

No injuries were reported.

A track fire at the 145th Street station, also caused by trash on the tracks, last month caused significant delays during morning rush hour and injured nine people. The incident prompted the MTA to consider banning food in the subway system.