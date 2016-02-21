4, 5 and 6 trains will have reduced service at night this week, MTA says

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Nos. 4, 5 and 6 trains will have reduced service this week due to Fastrack maintenance. Photo Credit: iStock

The Nos. 4, 5 and 6 trains will face evening service disruptions from Monday to Friday this week, from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., as Fastrack repairs, which began on Feb. 19, will resume after the weekend break.

Here’s what’s in store for green line commuters:

– No. 5 train service in Manhattan will end early.

– No. 4 trains will run local between Woodlawn and Grand Central 42nd Street.

– No. 3 trains will make all No. 4 train stops between Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center and New Lots Avenue.

– No. 6 trains will run between Pelham Bay Park and Grand Central 42nd St.

