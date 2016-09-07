Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A person was hit by a No. 6 train at the subway station on 77th Street and Lexington Avenue, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jessica Kourkounis

A man was struck and killed by a train at an Upper East Side station just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, the MTA said.

The man, who has not been identified, was hit by a downtown No. 6 train at the 77th Street station on Lexington Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police said a witness saw the man jump in front of the train, but the investigation is ongoing.

Due to the incident, No. 6 trains were running express between 125th Street and Grand Central-42nd Street in both directions. Downtown No. 5 trains were also rerouted along the No. 2 line.

The MTA said regular service resumed with delays around 9:35 a.m.

