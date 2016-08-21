6 train kills man who fell onto tracks on Upper East Side, NYPD says

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man was seen staggering around the 6 train platform before he fell onto the downtown-bound tracks at the East 86th Street station on Aug. 21, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Newsday / Mitsu Yasukawa

An unidentified man was fatally struck by a 6 train early Sunday morning after falling onto the tracks on the Upper East Side, the NYPD says.

Witnesses told the police the man was seen staggering around the platform before he fell onto the downtown-bound tracks at the East 86th Street station at around 5:45 a.m., according to an NYPD spokesman.

Shortly after, he was struck by a train as it pulled into the station.

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene at around 6 a.m., the spokesman said.

Police don’t believe the man was a victim of a crime. The department has yet to release more information relating to the man’s identity.