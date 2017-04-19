7 train restored along entire route following signal problems, MTA says

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The 7 line was suspended along its entire route for about an hour during Wednesday evening’s commute due to signal problems, the MTA said. Above, passengers wait at the 7 train platform in Times Square on April 19, 2017. Photo Credit: Vincent Barone

Mets fans and Queens commuters got hit with a delay of game during Wednesday evening’s peak commute.

Service on the 7 train was completely suspended between 34th Street and Flushing-Main Street — the entire line — around 5:45 p.m. due to signal problems, according to the MTA. Service resumed around 6:40 p.m., but the agency warned of extensive delays.

The suspension happened about an hour before the Mets game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in Queens.

“The 7 train is down? Yikes. Mets game is gonna have 16 people at Citi at first pitch,” tweeted Grant Lokken‏.

During the suspension, MTA crews walked up and down the platform at the Times Square station, informing people about the problem and offering advice on the other transit options available.

Bruno Jones, 38, of Long Island City, had no idea about the suspension before he arrived at the 7 train station in Times Square.

“They didn’t do a good job informing people,” Jones said.

“Only the 7 train would get suspended in both directions during rush hour,” Robert Castillo tweeted.

“There hasn’t been a week in 2017 where the 7 train doesn’t have issues,” Milly tweeted.

Commuters looking to get home quickly turned around and left the platform once they realized they could take other trains or the Long Island Rail Road.