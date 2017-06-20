A, B, C, D, E, F and M trains hit with delays due to signal problems: MTA

B, D, F and M trains were hit with delays during the morning commute due to ongoing signal problems at the Herald Square station, according to the MTA.
There was no B train service between Brighton Beach Avenue and Bedford Park Boulevard in both directions, and no M trains between Broadway-Lafayette Street and Forest Hills-71st Avenue stations in both directions.
Forest Hill bound M trains were terminating at the Essex Streeet station.
Service later resumed with extensive delays.
The MTA advises that commuters allow for additional travel time.