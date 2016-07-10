A, C, E trains to have overnight closures for MTA Fastrack repairs

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A, C and E trains in parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn will not run overnight this week. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Maturen

Overnight closures are coming to A, C and E trains in Manhattan and Brooklyn this week to accommodate MTA Fastrack repairs.

From Monday through Friday there will be no A, C or E trains running between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and Jay Street-MetroTech stations from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The MTA will reroute A trains onto the D and F lines. A trains will run via the D between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and 34 Street-Herald Square stations before switching to the F line from 34th Street-Herald Square to Jay Street-MetroTech.

E trains will be rerouted on M and F lines in Manhattan. Trains will run along the F between 34th Street-Herald Square and Second Avenue station and along the M between Fifth Avenue-53rd Street and 34th Street-Herald Square.

No E service will be provided from the World Trade Center and Seventh Avenue stations.

The MTA advises commuters to use the Sixth Avenue D and F stations to connect to rerouted A and E trains.

Fastrack closures allow the agency to perform maintenance, cleaning and repair work along lines. During the last Fastrack on the G train in June, the MTA removed 14,050 pounds of debris while completing a variety of communication and infrastructure repairs, according to the agency.