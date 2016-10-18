A, C service restored after man is struck by train at Fulton Street, officials say

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man was hit by a train along the AC line at the Fulton Street station, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

Service on A and C trains was restored after a man was hit by a train at the Fulton Street station Tuesday morning, officials said.

The man was struck after he jumped onto the tracks around 8 a.m., police said.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in serious condition, the FDNY said.

A trains were suspended between Broadway Junction and Chambers Street in both directions and C trains were suspended between Euclid Avenue and 168th Street in both directions due to the incident, the MTA said.

Service was restored just before 9 a.m., the agency said.