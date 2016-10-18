A, C service restored after man is struck by train at Fulton Street, officials say

Service on A and C trains was restored after a man was hit by a train at the Fulton Street station Tuesday morning, officials said.
The man was struck after he jumped onto the tracks around 8 a.m., police said.
The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in serious condition, the FDNY said.
A trains were suspended between Broadway Junction and Chambers Street in both directions and C trains were suspended between Euclid Avenue and 168th Street in both directions due to the incident, the MTA said.
Service was restored just before 9 a.m., the agency said.