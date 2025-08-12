New public ferry, a first-of-its kind in NYS, is ready to take New Yorkers to Governors Island

All aboard for some sightseeing! The first hybrid-electric public ferry to operate in New York is ready to launch in the Big Apple, officials announced on Tuesday.

Dubbed the “Harbor Charger,” the $33 million boat will start cruising NYC waters on Wednesday, Aug. 13. With a capacity to hold 1,200 passengers — not to mention 30 delivery vehicles — officials said it has the ability to travel at speeds “up to 66% faster” than current ferries.

Speaking of other ferries, the Harbor Charger will replace the diesel-powered Lt. Samuel S. Coursen, the organization’s current vehicle and passenger ferry that was commissioned by the U.S. Army in 1956 and has been in continuous use ever since.

Officials said that the boat’s diesel-electric propulsion system is more eco-friendly than fully gasoline-powered crafts. They explained that the battery-assisted hybrid mode will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 600 tons annually.

Round-trip tickets are $5. Ages 65 and older and children 12 and younger are free.

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants New Yorkers and visitors to take a “game-changing” ride on the boat.

“Governors Island’s new hybrid-electric ferry is exactly the type of game-changing transportation we need to continue driving down emissions in New York,” Hochul said. “I encourage New Yorkers and visitors alike to take advantage of this cleaner, greener option to explore our beloved Governors Island.”

Located just yards away from Lower Manhattan, Governors Island has been open to the public for 20 years. It features public art, bird tours, walking tours, bike rentals, lots of nature and an array of events.

There is also the Hammock Grove Play Area on the island that features play structures for kids to climb and swing on, as well as a slide hill that has a curving, 57-foot-long, three-story-high slide.

“The Harbor Charger joining our fleet of passenger ferries is a momentous day for the Trust and for the thousands of visitors who enjoy what Governors Island has to offer every single day,” Clare Newman, president and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island, said. “We are excited to provide a cleaner, greener mode of transportation to the Island for the nearly one million individuals who travel here each year.”

The ferry, designed by Elliot Bay Design Group, required 465 tons of steel. It features modern amenities, a lower-level ADA-accessible lounge, and restrooms on each level.

“The Harbor Charger will carry passengers smoothly across the harbor, welcoming repeat visitors and first timers from around the world,” Newman said.

More information about Governors Island is at govisland.com.