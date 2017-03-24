Amtrak, NJ Transit service changes due to Penn Station derailment

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

There are Amtrak and NJ Transit service changes due to a minor train derailment at Penn Station in Manhattan on Friday, March 24, 2017. Above, the Amtrak departure board in Penn Station on Friday, March 24, 2017. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

A minor train derailment at Penn Station in Manhattan Friday morning sent Amtrak and NJ Transit service into a tailspin.

The Acela Express Train 2151 derailed while leaving the station at a slow speed, lost a wheel and made contact with a NJ Transit train on the Montclair-Boonton line around 9 a.m., the agencies said.

Although police said the derailment was minor, service on Amtrak, NJ Transit and the Long Island Rail Road were affected.

Scroll down to get the latest details from NJ Transit and Amtrak.

NJ Transit as of 7 p.m.

– After 7 p.m., all trains in and out of Penn Station will operate on a normal schedule with a few exceptions.

– Travelers can expect Hoboken service to be impacted by additional trains in the station.

– 2600-series North Jersey Coast trains from Hoboken make all local stops to Long Branch.

– Some Summit-bound trains will be impacted due to track constraints at Penn Station.

– NJ Transit is cross honoring rail tickets system wide on buses, private bus carriers, NY Waterway ferries and PATH trains at 33rd Street, Hoboken and Newark.

Amtrak as of 5 p.m.

– Acela Express and Northeast Regional service between Newark, New Jersey and New York are subject to delays.

– Keystone Service will end and originate in Newark, New Jersey. Travelers headed for New York can then transfer to Northeast Regional trains.

– PATH is honoring Keystone Service tickets in and out of New York.

– Empire Service will end and begin in Yonkers, New York, where a Metro-North Railroad shuttle train will take passengers to and from Grand Central Terminal.

– Travelers can confirm their train’s status on Amtrak.com or by calling 800-872-7245.

Long Island Rail Road, 7 p.m.

– The LIRR canceled 29 evening rush hour trains out of Penn Station through 7 p.m. Trains were expected to return to their regular schedule following the evening rush, though some delays are possible.

Long Island Rail Road, 8 p.m.

– Full service was restored to the Long Island Rail Road around 8 p.m. Friday, transit officials said.