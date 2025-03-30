Ask the MTA | Counting bus passengers, retrieving fallen items, and subway artwork

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta@amny.com.

Q: Are there any updates on the pilot for Automatic Passenger Counting on buses? Will this information eventually be available on the MTA app? – Fenton D, Eastchester

A: We’re in the process of revamping the MTA app and desktop BusTime feature to make both more user-friendly. Live data from Automatic Passenger Counters (APC) is one of the enhanced features customers can expect to find, along with a more intuitive and easier to read display for bus locations and other loading information. Look out for these upgrades in Q2 of this year.

– Sunil Nair, Vice President, Zero Emissions and Fleet Technologies, New York City Transit Department of Buses

Q: I recently dropped my AirPods onto the tracks at Union Square. What’s the best way to safely recover fallen items? – Jackson T., Ridgewood

A: First things first: Do not try to retrieve dropped items yourself under any circumstances. Live tracks are dangerous. Instead, tell a nearby employee what happened or use a station Help Point intercom to get assistance. No AirPod is worth jeopardizing your life! We’ll get your belongings back to you safely.

– Bill Amarosa, Senior Vice President of Subways, New York City Transit

Q: How do you go about choosing art in subway stations? I’m always curious when I see the flower mosaics at 28th St and the dogs in human clothes at 23rd St. – Jessica, Gramercy Park

A: MTA Arts & Design commissions site-specific permanent works of art for subway stations through a competitive process involving open calls for artists, selection panels and artist proposals. Our goal is always to install unique pieces that reflect the character of each location.

The flower mosaics you mentioned are the work of artist Nancy Blum. The mosaic ROAMING UNDERFOOT is based on her drawings of some of the gorgeous varieties found in the perennial collection of the nearby Madison Square Park Conservancy. The flowers also nod to the Tiffany Glass Company, which was located nearby when the station was built in 1904.

As for the dogs, artist William Wegman has staged his Weimaraners as the subject and muse of his photography for decades. His artwork Stationary Figures features Flo and Tepper dressed up to resemble the people who use the station every day.

You can learn more about both mosaics and the MTA Arts & Design collection of more than 400 permanent artworks at mta.info/art.

– Juliette Michaelson, Acting Director, MTA Arts and Design