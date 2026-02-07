Ask the MTA | De-icer trains, snowed in bus stops and the W 145 St-St Nicholas Av station

amNewYork, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta@amny.com.

Q: I saw photos of de-icer trains and jet blowers on the MTA News Instagram account. How do they work to clear snow from tracks? Elian S., Bensonhurst

Keeping MTA’s commuter railroads and 220 miles of outdoor subway tracks clear of ice and snow is huge undertaking. Staff with shovels and brooms can’t manage alone, which is where those devices come into play.

De-icing trains are retired subway cars modified with tanks and other specialized equipment to spray de-icing fluid on the third rail. Jet blowers, as their name suggests, are repurposed jet and helicopter engines that we use to blast snow and ice from outdoor tracks, switches and the third rail. They generate roughly 2,500 pounds of thrust to vaporize heavy snow and slush that can stop trains from moving. So, it’s s(no)w surprise we use them to great effect during big winter storms. – Erika Schaub, Senior Director of Emergency Management and Preparedness, New York City Transit Department of Subways

Q: I had a hard time getting around after the big storm since many bus stops were not shoveled. Who’s in charge of snow removal? Vito S., Tompkinsville

A: We take seriously the need for New Yorkers to be able to get on and off buses safely. Clearing snow after storms is a collaborative effort between the New York City Departments of Sanitation and Transportation. DSNY is responsible for snow removal at stops without bus shelters, and a DOT contractor, JCDecaux, is responsible for removing snow from benches at shelters. – Frank Farrell, Executive Vice President, New York City Transit Department of Buses/MTA Bus Company

Q: The status board on the downtown platform at the W 145 St-St Nicholas Av station has been out for months. Who is responsible for fixing it? Sheryl W., Hamilton Heights

A: The MTA works with an external partner, Outfront, to maintain the 14,000+ digital screens in our subway system. They are aware of a power issue with that board at your station, and we have reached out to escalate its replacement. New Yorkers can report issues with any of our digital screens and signs via the MTA app, by filling out the customer feedback form on the MTA website, by calling 511, or by alerting a station agent. – Shanifah Rieara, MTA Chief Customer Officer