Ask the MTA | Leaf peeper trains, MTA memorabilia sale and more

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta@amny.com.

Q: Will Metro-North bring back the leaf peeper trains this fall? Beth K., Cortlandt, NY

A: We were thrilled to bring back our hugely popular leaf peeper trains earlier this month. They started running October 4 and will continue on weekends through November 16 so New Yorkers can take in all the fall foliage and outdoor activities the Hudson Valley has to offer. Schedule information is available on the MTA website and the Train Time app. – Justin Vonashek, President, Metro-North Railroad

Q: I saw something on social media about an upcoming MTA memorabilia sale. When is it and how can I get there? Landon S., Rochdale

A: We love sharing vintage and other authentic Transit subway signs, globes, and logos along with items from our retired fleets, such as grab holds and R46 seats, and even smaller treasures like tokens. For the first time ever, we’ll be accepting walk-ins only, so nobody will have to make a reservation to browse and buy. Visitors at the pop-up location will have a 45-minute window to shop to help keep things moving.

The sale will take place this Thursday (10/15) and Friday (10/16) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 23 Avenue X in Gravesend, Brooklyn. The best way to get there is by taking the D train to Bay 50 St. Parking will also be available.

A completed waiver is required for entry. We recommend printing one directly from the MTA website to bring with you. It’s also worth noting payment is strictly Visa or Mastercard, no cash or Amex, and all items are pick-up only. – Vivian Ng, Asset Recovery Manager, New York City Transit

Q: I’ve seen alerts about major construction for the 34 St busway coming within the next few weeks. Do you know when it will open, and will there be any disruptions to express bus service in the meantime? Minerva E., Midtown South

A: The New York City Department of Transportation is in charge of street management – including busway projects — and they’ve assured us there will be relatively little construction involved, mostly signage changes with some pavement markings. Buses will continue to operate around this work as they always do during other bus lane and bus priority projects. Recent reports say the 34 St busway will be completed by the end of the year. –Sarah Wyss, Acting Chief of Operations Planning, New York City Transit