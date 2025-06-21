Ask the MTA | The Queens Bus Network Redesign and events at Grand Central Station

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta@amny.com.

Q: How can I ask questions about the upcoming Queens Bus Network Redesign and particularly route changes? – Cathy F., Jamaica Estates

A: Since last week, Customer Ambassadors – easy to spot in bright orange and yellow vests — have been out across Queens at major transit hubs and high-ridership stops raising awareness about the changes to come in the Queens Bus Network Redesign, which launches the first of two phases Sunday, June 29. This outreach will continue through July 12, by which point teams will have covered 140 locations affected by Phase 1 of the rollout.

The idea is to make this transition to a faster, smarter bus network as seamless as possible for riders by giving them the opportunity to talk face-to-face with staff about changes. We’ll do the same again when Phase 2 goes live on August 31.

Queens customers can also look up changes to their commutes on the MTA website using our Project Phasing Guide or the Route Look-Up Tool, where they can select any bus route from a drop-down menu to see when the route will be changing as well as links to additional detailed information. – Demetrius Crichlow, President, New York City Transit

Q: I noticed some kind of book reading happening at Grand Central last week. What’s that about? – Val D., Astoria

A: That event with Hudson News and Belletrist in the Biltmore Room was the first of many to come as part of our ‘A Grand Summer’ series of cultural events. It spans many categories, not just book clubs, but also children’s events, fitness classes and stand-up comedy shows. We decided to expand offerings after Grand Central’s debut in the City’s Summer Streets program last year became a crowd favorite. You can find the full schedule of events at GrandCentralTerminal.com/events. – Justin Vonashek, President, Metro-North Railroad

Q: What should I do if I leave something on an Express Bus? –Elliot S., Todt Hill

A: If you’ve left an item behind on any MTA bus, your first move should be to call 511 to see if your stuff is at the bus depot. That’s where items lost on board or turned into a Bus Operator are delivered first. We hold on to lost property at depots for a short period before sending it on to the MTA’s main Lost and Found office located at 34 St-Penn Station. Items are kept there for at least three months and up to three years, depending on what they are. You can also file a claim to report lost belongings online at lostandfound.mta.info. — Shanifah Rieara, MTA Chief Customer Officer