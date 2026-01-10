Ask the MTA | Unused MetroCards, fare capping and more

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta@amny.com.

Q: I have unused MetroCards that will expire in March 2026. How and where can I transfer them to an OMNY card? Gail H.

A: While sales have ended, MetroCards are still an accepted form of fare payment, so you can continue to use them until the expiration date. But if you’d prefer to switch to OMNY right away, you can transfer the remaining balance to your OMNY card at any MTA Customer Service Center or mobile sales vehicle.

There are 30 CSCs systemwide that are staffed 24/7 by New York City Transit station agents who can assist in these transactions. The schedule for mobile sales vehicles is available on the MTA website. – Shanifah Rieara, MTA Chief Customer Officer

Q: How does fare capping work on Express buses? Beatrice N., Edgewater

A: If you ride express buses, your fares will be capped at $67 in a seven-day period for subway, local, and express bus rides. Once you hit that ceiling, you’ll be able to ride free for the rest of the cap period. If you spend less, you only pay for the rides you take. Make sure to tap with the same card or device every time to get these benefits. — Isabel Reyes, Senior Associate, MTA Strategic Initiatives

Q: Been hearing a lot about late ticket activation fees on the Long Island Rail Road. How much are they and how can I avoid them? Bozeman K., Elmhurst

A: As part of the fare changes that went into effect last week, if you repeatedly buy or activate your mobile ticket on the train, an $8 surcharge will be added to your account after a series of warnings. You can pay this fee before or when you buy your next ticket, but avoiding it is easy – just activate your mobile ticket before you board. – Luke Butcher, Manager, MTA Strategic Initiatives

Q: The Manhattan-bound A/C entrance at the Nostrand Av station has been closed for construction but there’s no signage explaining why. What’s going on and when will it reopen? Devante A., Crown Heights

A: Crews have been installing new modern fare gates at Nostrand Av as part of our ongoing pilot. They should be ready for public use soon. We’re trying out three different designs at stations across the City to find the best fit for the MTA. Through the 2025-2029 Capital Plan, we expect to install new fare gates at 150 locations. – Cathy Li, Deputy Chief of Staff, MTA Construction and Development